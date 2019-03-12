‘Avengers: Endgame’ Coca-Cola Cans Revealed for Captain Marvel, Original Team

Marvel is starting to kick the engines for Avengers: Endgame into over drive, and the promotion machine is taking off.

Once again, Marvel Studios will be partnering with many popular brands in order to raise awareness for the next major Avengers crossover, like anyone in the world has not yet heard of it. This time, Coca-Cola will play a major role, offering seven cans for the original members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, as well as one more for the new major hero in the MCU: Captain Marvel.

It looks like Captain Marvel is going to make a major impact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, possibly tipping the scales toward the Avengers in their battle against Thanos.

Captain Marvel might have shown that Carol Danvers is one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo made it clear that they’re planning to keep the the battle even, not wanting to overpower characters.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe Russo told CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” added Anthony Russo. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high! Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable… As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful.”

We’ll see how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes stack up when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

