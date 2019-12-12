Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals Early Design for Smart Hulk

Now that Avengers: Endgame has made its rounds, dominating the box office and helping launch the Disney+ streaming service, Marvel Studios has begun to reveal the process of making the most successful film in movie history. One of the most popular characters to come from the movie is the result of a major transformation to Bruce Banner’s big green alter ego, and we get to see the epic debut of Smart Hulk. And now we’re getting to see the development of how the hero’s look was developed courtesy of Marvel’s concept artists.

Jerad S. Marantz revealed a new look at his work on Smart Hulk, revealing that the concept didn’t get a lot of changes after it was first devised. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smart Hulk is the fully realized union between Bruce Banner and Hulk, taking the two best aspects of the character and combining them. With the Hulk’s strength and Banner’s knowledge and personality, the character could only achieve this milestone after suffering a major defeat in Avengers: Infinity War.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about this storyline choice during a recent interview with Wired, explaining why they decided to make this major change to one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We wanted to track how every one of the Avengers was moving forward from the experience of Infinity War,” Anthony Russo explained. “Banner is left with this reality that neither version of himself could stop Thanos. So he dedicates himself to making sure this never happens again. And that is sort of the proper motivation for him to finally figure out how to reconcile the two sides of himself.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD, and can be streamed on Disney+.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Blade, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works.