Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals New Thanos Weapon

Avengers: Endgame is now in the history books as the epic end to Marvel Studio’s Infinity Saga, which also happened to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. In the months since Endgame‘s theatrical run ended, Marvel fans have been digging deeper and deeper into the film’s DNA – including all the ideas that were tossed around or explored, but never made it into the finished product. One particular area of focus has been the role of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and just how different that role almost was. Below you can see one such case of a big change, as this Avengers: Endgame concept art reveals a new weapon Thanos would’ve wielded in the film!

Ian Joyner is a Visual Development Supervisor over at Marvel Studios, and posted this alternate version of Thanos in Endgame on his Instagram. He also provided some additional information about the character concept, in the picture’s caption:

“More warrior #Thanos options for #avengersendgame A dream project for sure! @jsmarantz did his final awesome armor design and @ryan_meinerding_art designed his overall amazing look for #infinitywar . I had an absolute blast getting to play with some alternate takes on how he would appear in the films, always such a great experience working on these projects with these awesome people. So many talented artists worked on this film, so be sure to pick up the art of book in stores now. #mcu #marvelstudios #conceptart #comicbookmovies”

In addition to the piece above, Joyner also posted a more epic and action-packed piece of artwork, with axe-wielding Thanos:

“Warrior #Thanos on the battlefield. I never really finished this image, and would love to go take it to completion if I had the time. Huge thanks as always to @ryan_meinerding_art (who designed his incredible final look and philosopher costume in IW) for letting me explore some takes on one of the great villains of the #MCU The #infinitygauntlet was one of the comics I was most obsessed with as a kid, so getting to play around in that world for #avengersendgame and #infinitywar was a high point for me @jsmarantz did his final armor design. To see more check out The Art of Avengers Endgame in stores now! #marvelstudios #marvel #conceptart #marvelcinematicuniverse”

While the change of giving Thanos a double-bladed weapon instead of an axe may seem minor, it’s actually a big deal for one very specific reason: Marvel fans would’ve loved to have seen the battle between this Thanos axe, and Thor’s new axe weapon, Stormbreaker.

Oh well, if you are feeling disappointed by that loss, here’s something that might cheer you up: Baby Thanos!

