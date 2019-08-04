Avengers: Endgame Confirms Captain America Finally Proved Ultron Wrong

With Avengers: Endgame finally out on home video, fans are now able to pick apart every single detail in the new movie that serves as the culmination of the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And people are noticing some major references in past films that have an impact on how everything turned out.

One Marvel Studios fan on Reddit pointed out a a scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron in which the titular villain chastised Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for their inability to live without war. But, of course, Captain Americaproves him wrong by the end of Avengers: Endgame.

In Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers finally decides to live a life, just like Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff kept telling him to, when he goes back in time and takes up that offer to dance with Peggy Carter. It’s a fitting end for the former Captain America, who finally decided to forgo all of the sacrifices he’s used to making and instead find some happiness.

Actor Chris Evans opened up about the difficulty of playing Steve Rogers, revealing the biggest challenges he faced now that Avengers: Endgame is out in the world.

“The trickiest thing about the character is he’s a good man and so trying to find new ways to make it interesting, that was the challenge because he always puts himself last and it became such a … real collaboration between myself and Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] and the Russos and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely in terms of trying to preserve his nature,” Evans said at ACE Comic Con in Seattle. “He’s kind of a taciturn guy. He doesn’t kind of, you know there’s a lot of other characters in the Marvel universe who kind of use their words for creative advantage and Cap is a little bit more of a simple-minded guy and it’s hard to kind of create stories around him to at once create conflict, but not just make him the center cog where circumstance happens around him.”

Evans went on to credit the filmmakers behind the scene for helping him get to the core of the character, who became one of the pillars of the first decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“In a lot of ways I would lean on the Kevin Feiges and Joe Russos and Markus and McFeely to try and help me find ways to make him at once consistent but entertaining,” Evans said. “It was a group effort.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.