Avengers: Endgame Confirms Existence of Multiverse

Avengers: Endgame brought some big changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe including one that not only has fans excited about the possibilities but was mentioned in the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer which dropped this morning: the MCU is a multiverse. And while Far From Home’s trailer actually says the word “multiverse”, make no mistake: Endgame confirms it exists, at least according to one of the epic film’s directors.

During An Evening with Joe Russo, a live Q&A hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis live from Russo’s Los Angeles-based restaurant Duello, the filmmaker was very clear that Avengers: Endgame confirms the multiverse — and even helped create it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What’s most compelling is that this is a multiverse,” Russo said. “But that is what’s most interesting. You’ve seen everything else, everything else about being looped in time or whatever, you’ve seen it all. What’s really interesting is that you create multiple timelines and it’s said in the movie twice.”

Russo further broke it down by explaining those mentions — with both Bruce Banner and the Ancient One expressing that changes to the past create new timelines — but it’s Russo’s explanation of Banner’s comment about how it works that not only explains the rules of time travel as they exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also sheds light on Captain America’s specific ending as well.

“If you’re paying attention to what the characters are saying. They’re each talking from their own perspective. Banner is a man of science and when he’s explaining to everyone in that room why movies are wrong and he’s talking about it from quantum physics standpoint,” Russo continued. “He says that if you leave the present to go to the past then that present has become your past. It has always happened. You can’t change it by influencing the past. What happens is you then create a new future by going into the past. So, you have to travel to the past, come back to that present and then fix it moving forward because you can’t’ alter it from back there. So, by necessity, by logic, you then create — if you were to stay back there — you would create an alternate timeline.”

Going back to the past and staying there is exactly what Captain America ultimately does. After returning the Infinity Stones, he returns to the 1940s so that he can at long last be with Peggy, creating a new corner of the multiverse in which he finally gets that long-awaited dance.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

What do you think about the multiverse concept in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments below.