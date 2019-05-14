Avengers: Endgame Writer Reveals if Captain America Could Survive Using the Infinity Gauntlet

Could Captain America (Chris Evans), who once briefly held off Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Wakanda, wield the full might of the Infinity Gauntlet and its six assembled Infinity Stones?

“I think Steve would be toast,” admitted Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus when asked by THR if Cap was strong enough to wield the gauntlet and survive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think in that moment, Thanos is impressed by Steve’s will. He’s like, ‘I can’t believe this guy who apparently has no powers is trying this.’ He’s almost like, ‘Really? Really?’”

When Earth’s mightiest heroes journey back through time to retrieve the six Infinity Stones from the past after Thanos reduces them to atoms, they assemble the six Stones needed to reverse The Decimation and revive The Vanished after a five-year period.

This is only made possible through the effort of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who argues he’s the only Avenger capable of surviving such a feat. When he wills trillions of lives back into existence, it comes at the cost of his right arm — now irreparably damaged.

“He’s lost an arm. He lost Natasha (Scarlett Johansson). That’s not coming back,” director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com.

“He’s damaged himself. I don’t know. It’s interesting. That’s permanent damage, the same way that it was permanent damage with Thanos. It’s irreversible damage. His arm, if you noticed, is a lot skinnier. It’s blackened. So, he loses a lot of strength there.”

Could Hulk’s injury one day be reversed through the means of magic and advanced science seen throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe? “Who knows? There’s a lot of smart people left,” Russo said, noting he and co-director Anthony are finished with the MCU for the time being.

“Maybe someone helps him repair that. Maybe someone gives him a new arm. I have no idea where that character goes from here. The nice thing is we didn’t have to pay attention to where it goes after this, we just try to tell a satisfying ending.”

The Infinity Gauntlet was utilized again by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), whose own snap annihilated Thanos and his overwhelming alien army. Despite the protection offered by his Iron Man armor, the blowback proved too damaging, leaving him fatally wounded.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!