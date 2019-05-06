Avengers: Endgame Writers Have An X-Men Character in Mind For MCU

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the X-Men characters in the same big screen world as the Avengers. Despite Disney having acquired the cinematic rights to such characters ahead of Avengers: Endgame‘s theatrical release, the story and production did not call for such a debut. However, the writers of Avengers: Endgame do have a particular X-Men character in mind for the MCU, should they ever have such an opportunity: Scott Summers.

“We don’t know yet, but we certainly have no desire never to return,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus told ComicBook.com about his and Stephen McFeely‘s future with Marvel Studios. “We’re not on anything at the moment, and we’re going to do a few things for the studio that we founded with the Russo’s. But you know, this has been an amazing experience, and we’d be fools to say that.

“We like to think we’re in their favorites on their cells,” McFeely added, joking about Marvel’s executives.

When it comes down to it, its X-Men’s Cyclops who would be a dream project to bring them back. “I mean, I’d love to try some different things with these new characters they’re getting from Fox,” Markus admits. “I’ve always thought, ‘Yeah, you could make Cyclops into a real hero, as opposed to a kind of punching bag.’ And there is a few others, deep canon, who I wouldn’t mind rolling out.”

“And M.O.D.O.K.!” McFeely joked.

While both M.O.D.O.K. and Cyclops are possibilities for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latter seems more likely to arrive and be accepted by audiences. Cyclops has been portrayed by a pair of actors in Fox’s X-Men movie world, with the final installment of his run set to play out in Dark Phoenix in June. Beyond that, the future for such a character lays within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though it may be a few years out.

Cyclops has long been a key factor in X-Men comics and the animated series. However, his heroic turns rarely seem to play out, and he often becomes a villain of sorts. Markus and McFeely’s fresh take on the character could be one which inspires X-Men fans to get interested in the next big screen appearance.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.