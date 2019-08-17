Avengers: Endgame Stars Danai Gurira and Elizabeth Olsen Share Marvel Fan Stories

Avengers: Endgame was released on DVD and Blu-ray this week, which means Marvel Studios had been plugging the film a whole lot on social media. They’ve been sharing various clips of film’s stars, most recently a video featuring Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch). The two actors discuss the Marvel fans and share stories of their favorite fan moments.

“The fans are everything,” Gurira says. “One can’t exist without the other.”

Olsen goes on to share the story of a young boy with leukemia who looks to Captain America for strength, and Gurira added a heartfelt thank you to all of the fans.

Many people commented on the post, appreciating the shoutouts:

“Ain’t no family like the #Marvel family,” @Rahul_221B replied.

“Thanks for giving me the best childhood,” @kaisasefi added.

“Thank you to the entire MCU family both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, for making some of the most amazing films of my lifetime. I wish I could thank each and everyone associated with these projects for the countless hours of entertainment you have brought me,” @LadyJ15151654 wrote.

Olsen will be reprising her role of Scarlet Witch in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2021. Currently, there is no word on whether or not Gurira will show up in Phase Four, but fans are expecting her return in the inevitable Black Panther 2.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.