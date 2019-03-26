Deadpool and Wolverine Get ‘Avengers: Endgame’ “Avenge the Fallen” Parody Posters

Marvel’s mutants are getting in on the Avengers: Endgame action with two parody posters from artist BossLogic. Marvel Studios today released 32 Avengers: Endgame character posters. The posters come in two styles: heroes who survived the snap are in color, and those who were dusted are in black and white. All of the posters have the tagline “Avenge the Fallen.” BossLogic applied that style to two of the standout heroes from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies franchise, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Fans will notice that Deadpool’s poster is in color while Wolverine’s poster is in black and white.

After all, Wolverine did die at the end of Logan, Hugh Jackman’s final performance as the character. Deadpool lives on, and may even return under Disney’s new corporate ownership of 20th Century Fox.

Bosslogic shared the posters on Twitter. Take a look below:

The black-and-white Marvel posters are the results of Thanos snapping his fingers with the fully powered Infinity Gauntlet. “We talked about that ending for years and years and years,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “It was the reason to adapt Infinity Gauntlet. What was the most shocking thing we could do? End the movie with The Snap.”

Feige has previously expressed how pleased he is with how the snap turned out, saying, “We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made. Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins. Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

