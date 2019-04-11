‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Tease Definitive MCU Watching Order

As we inch closer to the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, fans are getting deep into their rewatches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While most fans have their own preferred method of watching, it appears Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will be releasing the definitive watching order of the shared cinematic universe through their social media platforms in the build-up to the blockbuster.

Earlier this afternoon, the Russo Brothers shared social accounts shared the first movie poster for Captain America: The First Avenger as they begin a 22-day countdown. With the movie set during the events of World War 2, it’s pretty clear The First Avenger should be the first movie consumed during a rewatch. Admittedly, it will be interesting to see what movie the Russo Brothers post tomorrow, mainly because Captain Marvel takes place next in the timeline thought some feel it should be watched between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

“Prepare yourself by watching one MCU movie a day in chronological order,” the Russos say. “Start your #MCUMarathon with Captain America: The First Avenger.”

As with many things in pop culture, the rewatching order of the 20-plus MCU movies is something hotly debated across various digital media programs. While many people like to watch the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe unfold chronologically, others prefer watching in the order the films were released. If you’re still looking for a watching order, you can check out the one we previously released — which includes the various rental services and streaming platforms the movies are available one — here.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theatres April 26th.

