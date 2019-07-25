Avengers: Endgame Reveals Look at Deleted Hero Trench Scene From Final Battle

The Avengers: Endgame gag reel, released online ahead of its inclusion among the special features on the blockbuster’s home release, offers a sneak peek look at a deleted scene from its action-packed climax.

The snippet of footage — which sees Star-Lord star Chris Pratt flub his entrance into the congregation — shows Captain America (Chris Evans) converging with an assemblage of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Spider-Man (Tom Holland), War Machine (Don Cheadle) and an Infinity Gauntlet-carrying Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stand-ins for Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) are also present for the meet-up that was deleted because scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely deemed the scene “completely fake” and unnatural.

“It didn’t play well, but we had a scene in a trench where, for reasons, the battle got paused for about three minutes and now there’s 18 people all going, ‘What are we going to do?’ ‘I’m going to do this.’ ‘I’m going to do this,’” McFeely previously told The New York Times.

“Just bouncing around this completely fake, fraudulent scene. When you have that many people, it invariably is, one line, one line, one line. And that’s not a natural conversation.”

Added Markus, “It also required them to find enough shelter to have a conversation in the middle of the biggest battle. It wasn’t a polite World War I battle where you have a moment.”

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo previously explained there was little in the way of deleted scenes because they included “almost everything” they shot as part of the film’s three-hour runtime.

“We love tight, propulsive storytelling,” Anthony Russo said in an April interview.

“We like movies that are very dense in what they’re offering you moment to moment so that when you revisit them, there’s more there to keep chewing on. We try to structure movies that are very tight, and this is a tight three hours.”

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13.