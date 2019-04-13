‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Describes Film as “Something Else Entirely”

The 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bound to be a tremendous success for Marvel Studios and that’s something the cast and crew behind the movie are very well aware of. ComicBook.com spoke with Sean Gunn, who described the fourth Avengers flick as “something else entirely.”

“I feel like the word epic is so played out,” Gunn says. “I wish that word wasn’t used so often because that’s really the word. It is going to be, let’s just say it’s going to be something else entirely.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to playing Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Gunn also serves as the on-set actor for Rocket Raccoon in a motion reference role. The actor tells us he was blessed to be on a set with dozens of talented colleagues day in and day out.

“It was an amazing experience for me. You know, having done Rocket for those two movies [Guardians 1 and 2], I never imagined that it would go beyond,” reflects Gunn. “You know, I always sort of thought that a lot of my role as Rocket was being a help to the process for my brother.”

“So when Kevin Feige came to me at Comic-Con a few years ago and he pulled me aside and he said, ‘Listen, we’ve been talking and we really, we want Rocket to be as great in the Avengers movies as he is in the Guardians movies, so we really need you to do this,’” the actor continues. “I was not expecting that, but I was certainly game to do it. Then being on set with all these new groups of people and new directors and just part of such a massive experience is something that I will never, you know, I’ll never recreate it in my career.”

Though he’s likely to come back in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn’s well aware he might not be in another movie the size of Avengers: Endgame in his career — and that’s something he’s completely fine with. He was just thankful to be in the last two Avengers films.

“I’m never going to do another movie that I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, this is kind of like what it was like to do the Avengers Infinity War and Endgame,’” he admits. “It’ll never happen again. I really tried to savor every part of it but yeah, man, it is something else entirely.”

Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters April 26th.

Do you think Rocket will have a large role in helping take down Thanos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!