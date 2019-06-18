Watch Avengers: Endgame Director Avoid Question Regarding Another Captain America Movie

Avengers: Endgame may have come out in April, but there is no shortage of discussion about the film. The movie is one of the biggest to hit up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and its filmmakers have been happy to share what juicy details they can about the film. But it seems they are not willing to spill everything.

After all, Anthony Russo knows what he keep his lips sealed, and the director proved as much in a recent interview where Captain Americawas mentioned.

Recently, Russo appeared at the MTV Movie & TV Awards where he did an interview with MTV. It was there the director was presented with a direct question about Captain America that he had to quickly sidestep.

“Joe mentioned recently another [Captain America] story that at some point you might want to tell. Can you elaborate, Mr. Russo,” the interviewer asked before the director came in with a careful dodge.

“I cannot.”

Continuing, Russo went on to hint at why he never wasn’t able to explore that Captain America story in Avengers: Endgame.

“When we were making this movie, one of the great things about this particular movie of the four we’ve made for Marvel was [with] Endgame we were never thinking about the future. Our job in this movie was to bring this story, this 11-year journey, to the most satisfying climax we possibly could.”

As for whether the MCU could explore more Captain America stories, the franchise has left the option wide open. Avengers: Endgame ended with Sam Wilson taking over the shield from Steve Rogers after the latter chose to use the Infinity Stones to live out his life with Peggy Carter. The hero wasn’t killed which leaves this opportunity open, and director Joe Russo admitted the creative team kept Captain America around to give fans hope for more stories.

“Once you kill a beloved character like [Tony], you’ve got to have hope at the end of the movie in some regard, and the only person to give you that hope is the other co-lead,” Joe Russo shared with the Empire Podcast. “Had we killed both the leads, I feel like people would have been walking out into traffic after the film. The intention is not to destroy people, it’s to hopefully tell a complex and dimensionalized story in a way, that makes them feel a varied range of emotion.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.