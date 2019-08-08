Avengers: Endgame Director Suggests Possible Ant-Man 3 Storyline

As the culmination of over 20 films released throughout the decade, Avengers: Endgame served as a fitting conclusion to the first major storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also set the stage for the next wave of films in the franchise. And while Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has already set up and announced the Phase 4 projects, there’s still a lot to come in the future, including a lot more sequels.

Feige did tease both Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, but the potential third Ant-Man movie was not mentioned at San Diego Comic-Con. However, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and co-writer Stephen McFeely addressed a possible storyline that could play into a new movie.

On the commentary track for the film, Russo and McFeely addressed Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s reunion when Captain America asked them about getting the Quantum Tunnel operational.

“And this is just the gentlest reunion for these two characters,” said Russo.

“Yeah that’s the thing, they don’t get much even though he’s a driving force the story,” added McFeely.

“Now, if there’s another Ant-Man movie, there’s some stuff to play there,” Russo said.

There are definitely storylines in place for a third Ant-Man movie, as established in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Director Peyton Reed revealed that he left some major bread crumbs leading up to the next film in the possible trilogy.

“There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it,” Reed said in an interview with ComicBook.com.

The director went on to explain that collaboration is key in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, adding that Feige allows the filmmakers to tell the stories they want.

“There are always conversations,” Reed said. “We’re always aware of what the other people are doing with the movies. It’s less like, ‘You’ve gotta do this so it pays off here.’ It usually is the opposite where, ‘What you guys do in your movie is gonna effect a movie,’ even if portions of that movie have already been shot, we have to do what’s true to this movie, to tell this still and have it be complete — and then it’s the other person’s problem!”

There’s no word yet on when a possible Ant-Man 3 will actually hit theaters.