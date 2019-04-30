Avengers: Endgame Directors Explain Why That Specific Hero Had To Be The One

There’s a lot to process after watching Avengers: Endgame, especially when you get to the film’s huge and climactic third act. That last hour hits hard and fast, bringing tons of fan service and heart-pounding action into one brilliant sequence. It also has some huge ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe tied to it, and some fans are still not only trying to process what it means but also processing why exactly it had to be that person. Thankfully the Endgame directors are coming to the rescue, explaining why it could only be that Avenger in that heartbreaking spot. Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven’t watched it yet you’ve been warned.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo had a lot to cover in just 3 hours, and they managed to make it happen. They also managed to leave fans shocked with the fact that Iron Man would take on the Gauntlet by film’s end and use it to destroy Thanos and his armies, though he would sacrifice himself to make it happen. In a new interview, they were asked why it had to be Iron Man, and Joe Russo revealed there were multiple reasons.

“Thor can’t stand it, only the Hulk can, we don’t know if Captain Marvel can withstand the energy of the gem,” Joe Russo told Youth Circle. “Finally, let Iron Man do this because he is the closest. In the futures Dr. Strange saw, only Iron Man is close enough to do it at the moment. People tend to think of the death of a hero as a bad thing, but sometimes it is not like this. When his death can be exchanged for hope and can save half of the life of the universe, then his sacrifice is a heroic epic. It is full of power and has an important meaning. At this point, people should not be immersed in sadness or anger.”

Fans have grown quite close to Stark over the years, but we have to agree that this is one heroic and satisfying way to go out. He died a hero and doing something his wife and daughter could be proud of and will be someone heroes aspire to be in the future. We’re sad to see him go, but we can’t think of a better way to have it happen.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

