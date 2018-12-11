‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Made the Film to Satisfy Themselves First and Foremost

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the entire future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hinges on what happens in Avengers: Endgame. Leading up to the film, both before and after the release of the trailer, every Marvel fan has built up their own idea of what could or should happen in the franchise going forward.

With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that Endgame will probably disappoint some people, no matter what happens or how good it is. Fortunately, directors Joe and Anthony Russo aren’t concerned with letting everyone down.

During an interview with Business Insider, the Russo Brothers were asked about managing the expectations with Avengers: Endgame. Anthony quickly said that the duo tried to make movies that they were interested in and entertained by, and that’s all that matters.

“When Joe and I got hired to direct Winter Soldier, that movie was many multiples larger than anything we’d ever done before as filmmakers,” Anthony explained. “But the way we work as filmmakers is we have to satisfy ourselves first and foremost. If we’re making a movie that excites us, that’s the best we can do. We can’t predict if people are going to like it, we just know whether we like it. That’s how we’ve made every one of our Marvel movies and it’s how we’re making this one. For all of the anticipation and anxiety about it, nothing serves Joe and I better than staying focused on the story we’re trying to tell and telling it the best way we can.”

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame premiered earlier this month to record-setting numbers, becoming the most-watched movie trailer in history in its first 24 hours. A lot of that success is due to the heavy anticipation from fans leading up to its release, and the Russos made sure to thank Marvel’s fans for waiting so long to see it. After the trailer debuted, the brothers tweeted the following message:

“For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you…

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s.”

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.