Avengers: Endgame Directors Open to Future Involvement with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo are open to returning to Marvel Studios to collaborate on future runs of Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“We love Marvel, and we’d do anything with them,” Joe Russo told Entertainment Tonight when asked about contributing to the six-episode series spinning out of the Russo-directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War that acts as followup to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

“They’re like family to us now, we’re so close with everyone there. We’ve had the greatest working experience of our lives there. We’d work on anything they asked us to work on. In the moment we’re focusing on our own studio, it’s called AGBO, and we’ve got a bunch of projects that are coming out in the next few months that we’ve got to focus our energy on, so that’s where our attention is at the moment.”

It was learned in May Kari Skogland (Marvel’s The Punisher, The Walking Dead) will serve as director on the series that reunites Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) some time after a retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed the shield and mantle of Captain America to right-hand man Sam Wilson.

Is Endgame really the Russo brothers’ endgame with Marvel?

“For now it is,” Joe said.

“We’ve been, for seven straight years, we’ve worked — our complete focus — on Marvel films, from the time we were hired onto Winter Soldier to the time we brought Endgame to audiences,” Anthony said.

“That was a really intense seven years for us, and it was among the best seven years of our lives, but yeah, we’re taking a moment now where we’re looking at other things. We’re taking the capital that we built up from the Marvel films and using it to tell important stories that we think are more difficult to get through the system, like Cherry, but that are very important to tell and bring to audiences.”

Avengers: Endgame releases on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2020.