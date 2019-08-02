Russo Brothers Reveal How Robert Downey Jr. Came Full Circle from Iron Man on Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr.’s final day of shooting on Avengers: Endgame was filmed a stone’s throw away from where the star first tested for the role of industrialist-turned-superhero Tony Stark.

“The ‘I am Iron Man’ moment, it was very emotional,” director Joe Russo said at San Diego Comic-Con.

“Because it was not only such a poetic line for Robert to have as his last line, but it was his last day, and it was on the soundstage that was next door to the soundstage where he did his first screen test for Iron Man 12 years earlier. So it was a very emotional day for everyone.”

Added Anthony Russo, “It couldn’t have been more full circle.”

The directing duo previously revealed the callback — first said when the billionaire playboy reveals his secret identity in the final seconds of 2008’s Iron Man, and again in Endgame just before Stark performs an Infinity Stone-powered snap that saves the universe — was a last minute suggestion put forth by editor Jeff Ford.

“Tony used to not say anything in that moment. And we were in the editing room going, ‘He has to say something. This a character who has lived and died by quips,’” Joe said during a May Q&A.

“And we just couldn’t, we tried a million different last lines. Thanos was saying, ‘I am inevitable.’ And our editor Jeff Ford, who’s been with us all four movies and is an amazing storyteller, said, ‘Why don’t we just go full circle with it and say I am Iron Man?’ And we’re like, ‘Get the cameras! We have to shoot this tomorrow.’”

Downey Jr. later shared his wrap announcement on Instagram, where Downey can be seen embracing the Russos and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in a hug.

When asked by ComicBook.com if Downey could still one day reprise his role despite Stark’s sacrifice, Joe said, “Tony’s dead, you know? That’s it for Robert. He’s done.”

