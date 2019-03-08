‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share ‘Simpsons’ Tribute To Original Six Avengers

Joe and Anthony Russo took some time out from post-production on Avengers: Endgame to make sure the world got to see a The Simpsons-style tribute to the original six Avengers who saved the world during the Battle of New York.

Done in the style of one of the long-running animated sitcom’s famous “couch gags,” the image features Simpsonized versions of Captain America, The Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye watching TV in the Simpson living room.

The image came from a Twitter user who goes by the handle of Russo Rinaldo (and signs his images — many of which are Simpsonized versions of celebrities and other public figures — as Rino Russo, presumably no relation to Joe and Anthony).

Don’t be too surprised if something like this happens soon, given that Disney has recently acquired Fox, and has committed themselves to maintaining the Simpsons brand.

Coming up in just under two months, Avengers: Endgame will almost certainly be the final film to put all of those characters together in one place. Almost all of the actors’ contracts are up, and some of them are not expected to sign any kind of extension. Fan theories about character deaths — especially those of Captain America and Iron Man — have run ramant for months, especially in the wake of the devastating Avengers: Infinity War cliffhanger, in which Thanos successfully used the Infinity Gauntlet to “snap” half of the universe out of existence.

In Endgame, the remaining Avengers — with the help of Ant-Man, Rocket, and Captain Marvel — will come together to try and reverse the impact of Thanos’s “Decimation” and stop the mad titan once and for all. The film will close out the first “generation” of Avengers films and set the stage for a new era of heroes headed up by Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and others.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel (in theaters now) and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

