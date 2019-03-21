Benedict Cumberbatch Has Been Teasing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ For Years and We Had No Idea

While we didn’t know it at the time, Benedict Cumberbatch delivered what would become arguably the most important line of dialogue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Infinity War when Doctor Strange looked at Tony Stark and said, “We’re in the endgame now.” Not only did that line give every fan hope that a bigger plan was in the works, and literally reveal the title for the final movie in the current Avengers saga, but it was also closely tied to the personal history of Cumberbatch himself.

You know those inspirational life quotes that websites place over pictures of mountain ranges or waterfalls? Well as it turns out, one of the popular life lessons from those posters actually came from the mind of Benedict Cumberbatch, and it’s the one that includes the word all Avengers fans have come to love: Endgame.

Judging by a photo of the quote at Victoria University of Manchester, where Cumberbatch attended college, it looks as though he first shared the quote back in 1999 while in school. It says, “Enjoy the journey of life, not just the endgame.”

With the technology that exists online today, it’s easy to think that the image of the quote could be doctored, making it look as though Cumberbatch dropped an Endgame reference two decades before his iconic Avengers moment. However, if you give the quote a quick search, you’ll see that it’s been around for quite a while. Articles dating back multiple years, before Cumberbatch even appeared in the MCU, suggest that he was already known for this little spot of wisdom.

Now, if only Chris Evans wrote something about doing “whatever it takes” in his high school yearbook…

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.

