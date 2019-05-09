Avengers: Endgame Crosses $650 Million at Domestic Box Office, Passes Jurassic World

As another day passes, Avengers: Endgame crosses another box-office threshold. As the film wraps up its second week in release domestically, the film has accumulated $652.9 million, passing 2015’s Jurassic World‘s total of $652 million. This gives it the sixth-best domestic box office haul, though its worldwide total of $2.3 billion has already made it the second-highest worldwide grossing film of all time, behind only Avatar. Endgame opened a few days earlier in international markets than its domestic release and, while a few days might not seem like a drastic amount of time, the global appeal of the adventure added just enough figures to its total to place its worldwide haul well ahead of its domestic totals.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, shared in a press release when the film crossed $1 billion. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

The film is surely on track to best Avatar at the worldwide box office, the question is just a matter of how long it will take to pass that film’s $2.78 billion total.

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

