‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Spot Reveals Something Edited Out of First Trailer

Marvel fans have spotted an important detail in the Avengers: Endgame footage released during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

In the original trailer for Avengers: Endgame, a shot of the Avengers facility in upstate New York during the sunrise offers up a hollow look at the location. Fitting the tone of the world being emptied out by Thanos snapping his fingers to erase half of the universe, the facility was empty and there were no heroes around. In the new footage, seven characters can be seen marching through nearly the exact same shot — the only difference is the position of the sun.

Check out the comparison of the shots from Avengers: Endgame‘s two trailers below.

Where the original trailer for Avengers: Endgame showed no one, the space is now filled by Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon, Ronin, Bruce Banner, and War Machine. It’s entirely possible more characters will be joining them in this sequence for the theatrical release as many fans suspect a character was still edited out of certain shots to preserve spoilers.

Fans do have a leg to stand on with these claims, after all. The marketing for Avengers: Infinity War featured the Hulk in scenes where the Hulk never showed up and also removed Infinity Stones from Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet to mislead fans.

One thing is for sure: Avengers: Endgame will be going the extra mile to preserve spoilers and surprises packed into the film. When asked if Avengers: Endgame will stick to the rumor of only marketing the first 10 to 15 minutes of the film in its promotional material, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige lent a bit of credence to those conversations. “I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige told MTV News. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

While Feige won’t give up any plot details regarding the Avengers and their rally to undo Thanos and his decimating finger snap, the Marvel head honcho does admit that the films are going according to plan. “We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” Feige said. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

