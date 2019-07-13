One Avengers: Endgame Star Got in Trouble for Posting a Set Photo

When it comes to protecting the secrets of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s well-known what lengths Marvel Studios will go to. There are abundant stories about how stars of the films were given incomplete scripts, fake scripts, weren’t allowed to take scripts off set, and were even given “rules” about use of cameras on set. But for one newer Marvel star what seemed like an innocent, non-spoiler photo actually got them into trouble.

Emma Fuhrmann, who joined the MCU family in the role of an older Cassie Lang in Avengers: Endgame, recently spoke with ComicBook.com and said that the moment it really hit her that she was in a Marvel movie also happened to be one in which she got into a bit of trouble for sharing a photo of an innocuous sunset.

“So, I had gotten to Atlanta to film, and there was this gorgeous sunset,” Fuhrmann explained. “I took a picture of the sunset and posted it on my Instagram story, and I just tagged the location, Atlanta, Georgia. The next day, [Marvel’s] head of security came to my trailer and talked to me about how I can’t post that. I was like, ‘Well, I wasn’t going to say I was on set of you know, Endgame or anything,’ and they were like, ‘No, we understand, you’re not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I’ve had people calling me all day trying to find out where you’re going to be filming,’ and that was such a sort of just like a, ‘Okay, wow, this is real.’ It could not have gotten any realer, I really didn’t understand just how large Marvel was, and how much of an impact it had. That really just was a sort of pinch me moment even though I was in a little bit of trouble.”

That’s pretty intense, but now that Endgame is out in theaters, it’s a little less serious, with Endgame stars starting to share some of the pictures and videos they captured on set, such as Captain America actor Chris Evans humorously calling out co-star Mark Ruffalo’s photos by sharing video of his own. And now that Endgame is out in theaters, it seems like even Fuhrmann can appreciate how all the secrecy came together to create the film. She said that when she saw the film for the first time, she was on the edge of her seat the whole time when she saw it at the premiere.

“It was, it was the first time I had seen it. I was like, ‘I know I’m in it, so that’s good that it didn’t get cut,’ but I had no idea what they had picked, as I said before, we did so many different takes, so I was really excited to finally see it and also find out what happened after Infinity War,” Fuhrman said. “I was on the edge of my seat the entire time.”

Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are in theaters now.