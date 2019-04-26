Avengers: Endgame Enters Top Ten Highest Grossing Worldwide Movies at 2019 Box Office Before Opening in U.S.

Avengers: Endgame has already earned $169 million at the worldwide box office ahead of its Thursday domestic debut, entering it into the top ten highest-grossing films of 2019 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Endgame premiered in numerous overseas territories, including China and South Korea, April 24 and trails Marvel Studios‘ own Captain Marvel, in first place at $1.094 billion, The Wandering Earth ($699m), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($515m), Alita: Battle Angel ($404m), Shazam! ($326m), Dumbo ($310m), Us and Glass, each standing at $247m, and The LEGO Movie: The Second Part ($189m).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, Deadline estimated between $120m – $140m in pre-sale tickets have been sold, making a record-setting $300 million-plus domestic opening not “out of the realm of possibility.”

Endgame will play on an unprecedented 4,600 screens on its opening weekend and, according to estimates published by THR, will launch globally in the neighborhood of $850m-$900m. The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Infinity War sequel will then soar past a billion in under one week of release.

Promising the end of the first 11-year, 22-movie chapter of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe started with Iron Man in 2008, Endgame has already shattered international box office records, grossing more than $107 million in China alone. In other major markets, Endgame set all-time industry single day records, winning $8.4m in South Korea, $7m in Australia, $6m in France, $5.8m in Italy, and $5.6m in Germany.

In addition to emerging as the biggest pre-seller on ticket retailer Fandango, Endgame has achieved a “record-shattering” 8,000 sold-out showtimes, selling five times as many first-week pre-sales as Infinity War, and toppling the biggest first day sales record previously established by Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens, currently the third highest-grossing movie of all time ($2.068b), behind only James Cameron’s Avatar ($2.78b) and Titanic ($2.18b).

Infinity War is currently the number one superhero film of all time, standing at $2.048b worldwide as the fourth highest-grossing movie in history.

The spoiler-heavy Avengers: Endgame reaches U.S. theaters tonight.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!