Marvel Studios Plans to Bring New Characters to the Screen After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

As the culmination of a decade’s worth of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame will unite nearly every hero in the universe in the franchise in the fight against Thanos.

But after that, expect to see some fresh faces takeover the spotlight from Marvel Studios. In an interview with the Playback podcast from Variety and iHeart Radio, producer Kevin Feige teased the future faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The only thing we’ve officially, officially announced after Avengers: Endgame is the Spider-Man movie that we’re working on now, Spider-Man: Far From Home,” said Feige. “There are other things in development, there are other filmmakers [including The Eternals director Chloe Zhao and Black Widow director Cate Shortland] who are working on things in development. But when and where and how and why, we haven’t discussed yet. But it is fair to say that we will continue making films after Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Feige didn’t officially name drop The Eternals and Black Widow, but was only responding to host Kris Tapley’s question about those filmmakers in particular. He did stress that they want to continue to expand the MCU in ways that will surprise fans and audiences.

“The way we want to do it is sort of the way we’ve done it up to now… in unexpected ways. Continuing to bring characters to the screen that you haven’t seen before, while at the same time seeing new stories in new ways of the heroes you already know,” Feige said.

After directing the critically acclaimed film The Rider, Chloe Zhao was announced as the filmmaker to bring The Eternals to life in September. This followed the reveal that Cate Shortland had signed on to help a Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson.

Marvel Studios has yet to formally announce those projects, which is why Feige was hesitant to acknowledge their existence. But they’ve all but been confirmed in the Hollywood trades, and are widely assumed to be the big projects that will kick off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It remains to be seen what will happen with characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor, but fans can expect to see Black Panther and Spider-Man in the future.

We’ll learn much more about the future of the MCU after Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.