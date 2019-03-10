Every Marvel Character Confirmed to Be in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Once Captain Marvel finally hits theaters this weekend, and fans can get completely caught up on the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all eyes will turn toward Avengers: Endgame this summer.

Not only is this upcoming team-up going to be one of the biggest movies in box office history, but it’s also somehow completely shrouded in mystery, with just over a month to go until it arrives. There are theories stemming from set photos or throwaway lines in older Marvel movies, but all of that is just speculation. We truly know nothing.

Well, almost nothing. We are aware of some characters that will definitely be in Avengers: Endgame. While the fate of almost every MCU character is currently up in the air, a few have been shown in the two teasers we’ve seen so far. A couple of others have been spotted on toy boxes or in costume on Instagram, so we know they’re included as well.

There’s a good chance that the entire MCU roster shows up in Endgame at some point, but we have no idea if that will actually come to fruition. For now, these are the characters we know for sure are going to make the cut.

Captain America

Okay so let’s start out with the most obvious confirmations right away. Even before there was any trailer or any promotional, we knew that Steve Rogers was going to be in this movie.

With a clean-shaved face and another chip on his shoulder, Captain America leads the remaining Avengers on Earth. Until Tony returns from space (if he ever does) Cap will have to remain in that leadership position on his own.

Unlike Infinity War, Endgame will feature a lot of screen time from Steve Rogers, though it may be the last time we see Chris Evans in the role.

Iron Man

Obvious inclusion number two is Tony Stark, who kicked off the first Avengers: Endgame trailer late last year.

Tony’s role in Endgame is very unclear, as all we’ve seen of him is a few shots trapped in a space ship with Nebula. They are stuck in space, with no way to get home, so they’ll need to be creative if they want any chance of surviving.

They probably will, but we still don’t know just how they’ll factor in to the overall fight against Thanos.

Thanos

Thanos is the one that started this entire mess, so there was never really any doubt as to whether or not he’d be around for the second movie. The entire point is for the Avengers to take the fight to him and fix what he broke.

The question now becomes whether or not Thanos will remain the major villain of the franchise with Endgame, or if he will somehow be unseated, or forced to work alongside the Avengers. It sounds crazy, but that’s what happened in the comics after Nebula took control of the Infinity Gauntlet.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel has yet to show up in any of the Avengers: Endgame footage so far, but it’s been confirmed that she will be in the movie. Plus, she’s really the only character that Kevin Feige has openly talked about joining the roster of Endgame, aside from the ones we’ve already seen.

We’ve also seen Captain Marvel fighting alongside the Avengers in a lot of the promo art for the film. None of it has been officially released by Marvel Studios yet, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t real.

Regardless of where we’ve seen Captain Marvel, we know she’s going to be there. Perhaps her standalone film will provide some clues when it hits theaters this weekend.

Black Widow

Almost every shot of Steve Rogers in the Avengers: Endgame teasers has shown him standing beside, or talking to Black Widow.

The two heroes have been close for quite a while, but now it looks as though they’ll be leaning on one another as a support system in the wake of the Snap. If Captain America is in charge of the Avengers, Black Widow is clearly his second in command.

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner is still around after the events of Infinity War, but it’s been a while since he and Hulk have been on speaking terms. Throughout all of the previous film, Banner struggled to get Hulk to take over, following the beating Thanos gave them both on the Asgardian ship.

The footage has only showed Banner to this point, but many of the promo images have featured Hulk fighting alongside the rest of the Avengers. It’ll be interesting to see how the two are able to mend their relationship going forward.

Thor

After seeing him in Ragnarok and Infinity War, Thor is a bit of a wild card going into Endgame. He’s angrier than any of the other Avengers, hell-bent on getting revenge for the deaths of his father, brother, and best friend.

There’s no telling how close Thor still is to the other Avengers. They’ve spent quite a bit of time apart, and all of his time in the Endgame trailers has been spent on his own. Rocket Raccoon seems to be the one still sharing a connection with the God of Thunder, as they both carry heavy burdens.

Rocket

Speaking of Rocket, he’s the lone member of the Guardians of the Galaxy that we know we will see in Avengers: Endgame. That is, unless you count Nebula as a member of the team.

Rocket already blames himself for a lot of things, so being the sole survivor of the Guardians isn’t going to sit well with him. As we can see in the Endgame teaser, he seems to be on some sort of solo mission, though we have no way to know where he is. He was last spotted with the other Avengers in Wakanda, witnessing the Snap first hand.

Hawkeye/Ronin

Clint Barton is going to be in Endgame after completely sitting out the events of Infinity War.

While Barton is a sure thing, don’t expect to see Hawkeye have a role in this movie, as something has changed inside the former Avenger, causing him to put on a hood and take up the mantle of Ronin. Perhaps the sudden death of his entire family would do the trick?

Nebula

Nebula is currently stuck in space with Tony Stark, trying desperately to find a way to get back home.

She’s come quite a long way since the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, turning from a total villain into a hero of sorts. However, that trend might not stick throughout Endgame. If you think back to the comics, it was Nebula who took the Gauntlet from Thanos and made things even worse than they already were.

Could the same story be on the way in Endgame?

Valkyrie

This is the one character that may come as a surprise, as Tessa Thompson has not been talked about hardly at all in regards to Endgame, nor has she been mentioned in any of the trailers.

Valkyrie was last seen on the Asgardian ship with Thor and Loki, but we know that she somehow escaped the attack from Thanos. There’s not telling where she is or what she’s doing, but she is alive.

There’s also the matter of toys to consider. Back in January, some photos of Endgame figures at a toy store put Valkyrie in a brand new costume, alongside the rest of the team, essentially confirming her appearance in the movie.

War Machine

Rhodey has managed to stick around in the MCU for more than ten years. In spite of a recasting and a broken back, War Machine is still kicking. It’d be disappointing if he didn’t get the chance to fight alongside the other Avengers in the final showdown against Thanos.

He’ll probably only play a smaller role in the film, delivering a solid quip with Ant-Man now and again, but we’re just glad he’s included in the movie at all.

Pepper Potts

One of the big rumors regarding Endgame is that Pepper Potts will become the heroic character Rescue for the first time, potentially saving her beau Tony Stark from space.

We don’t know how true any of these rumors are, but Gwyneth Paltrow seemingly confirmed them when snapping a selfie from the set of Endgame in a mysterious suit of armor.

Ant-Man

Finally, we’ve got Scott Lang, the man who will likely act as the catalyst for the entire Endgame storyline.

Ant-Man was trapped in the Quantum Realm during the snap, saving his life and giving him access to technology important in the fight against Thanos. With the knowledge he brings to the table, the Avengers will probably get the spark they need to finish the job. This could be any number of things, but the main theory revolves around potential time travel, thanks to a little line from Janet in Ant-Man and the Wasp.