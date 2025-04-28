Former X-Men Star Reveals the Real Reason They’re Not Returning for Avengers: Doomsday

A former star of FOX’s X-Men movies shares their thoughts on reprising the role for Avengers: Doomsday. The original X-Men actors are coming back for the next Avengers flick, which will have Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom as the primary villain. Deadpool & Wolverine served as a final sendoff for the old X-Men universe before Marvel Studios eventually reboots the franchise. A lot has been made about who is and isn’t returning for Avengers: Doomsday, but there is still room for lots of names to be announced in the future. One star is letting it be known that if given the opportunity, they’d jump at the chance.

ComicBook spoke to Kevin Durand in support of Clown in a Cornfield. Durand played Fred J. Dukes, aka Blob, in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. We asked Durand if there was any chance that he’d suit back up in Blob’s oversized costume again. Since Blob’s mutant power involves carrying around

“I’d jump in that suit in less than a second, less than a millisecond if they gave me the opportunity to,” Durand said. “But since Wolverine Origins, they haven’t knocked on my door, which is a real shame because Freddy Dukes was a great character. I think it took so long to get me processed for that that I think they’re afraid of the amount of time and effort that it takes to get into that character. Since, as you probably know, I’m actually not 950 pounds. So it’s like a seven-and-a-half-hour process to get me into that, but I’d do it in a second. All they have to do is just tell me where to show up.”

One of the last older X-Men villains to make a comeback was Aaron Stanford as Pyro in Deadpool & Wolverine. Pyro’s time in Marvel’s first official X-Men project didn’t last long, after he was killed by Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova. Stanford shared his reaction to Pyro’s death with ComicBook after Deadpool & Wolverine was released.

“I mean I wasn’t surprised,” Stanford said. “You know he’s the heel in this movie… Pyro is the heel. He’s the guy that you want to get body slammed. He’s the guy that you want to see him get hurt. So no, I was not surprised at all when his neck got snapped… [and] thrown away like so much trash.”

Marvel’s cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday confirmed Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden. Another X-Men character, Channing Tatum’s Gambit (who debuted in the Marvel Studios production Deadpool & Wolverine), is also set to appear in Doomsday.

In Clown in a Cornfield, Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play.

The film will be available only in theaters nationwide on May 9th.