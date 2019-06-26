Anthony Mackie Initially Signed a 10-Movie Deal With Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame set the Marvel Cinematic Universe on an interesting new path, including having Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) take over the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). If a new profile from Men’s Health is any indication, he could be sticking around in the role for a while. The interview states that Mackie “initially signed on for ten Marvel films”, although the actor admits that the The Falcon and Winter Soldier miniseries on Disney+ might complicate the numbers of that.

“I just wait for the phone call,” Mackie explained.

Going into the MCU’s “Phase 4”, Mackie has made an appearance in five of the franchise’s films – Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. That could potentially mean that Mackie is exactly halfway through his MCU tenure, or that more or fewer films are on the docket.

While there’s no telling what Mackie’s MCU appearances will be beyond Falcon and Winter Soldier, the actor addressed the significance of making diverse superhero movies in today’s day and age.

“I knew the magnitude of Black Panther, just like I knew the magnitude of Wonder Woman,” Mackie added. “I’ve been saying for years: If you’re going to make any movie, you make those two movies, because they’re going to make a trillion dollars. They represent a whole different sector of our society that’s underrepresented and underappreciated.”

Fans are also eager to see exactly what Mackie brings to his portrayal of Captain America, something that the actor is more than aware of.

“I love Chris. Chris is an amazing Cap,” Mackie said during a recent convention appearance. “And I feel like, what he’s been able to do with that character, very few people have been able to do in any cinematic universe or span of films. Because he’s played Cap for A LOT of movies. To take that over, to be a part of that, the legacy of that, is a huge challenge. It’s something where a lot of people are going to expect me to be Chris Evans in the same suit, but a black dude. And that’s definitely not gonna happen.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on July 2nd,