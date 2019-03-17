‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Assembles Perfect Viewing Order for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Throughout 22 films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has explored many different eras to flesh out a cohesive franchise with a group of diverse superheroes. And with movies like Captain Marvel, Captain America: The First Avenger, and more exploring past events, its easy to get confused with everything that’s happened so far in every Marvel Studios movie.

But one MCU fan is here to give you a guide to keep it all straight, providing a great viewing order to keep everything straight as we lead into Avengers: Endgame. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The introduction of Captain Marvel might have thrown a wrinkle in the plans, in more ways than one. While it might have added new wrinkles in the journey of the Infinity Stone, it also changed the dynamic against Thanos by bringing in a character as powerful as Carol Danvers.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke with CinemaBlend about the complication of bringing in powerful characters while keeping the stakes high.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe said. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” added Anthony. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high!”

“Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction. As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful,” said Anthony.

While fans can see Captain Marvel now in theaters, we’ll have to wait until Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26th before we get her first adventure with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.