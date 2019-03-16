‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Imagines Hilarious Reason for Hawkeye’s New Haircut

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped this week and there is a lot to unpack. From a cool set of new suits for the team to Thor meeting Captain Marvel, the Internet is abuzz with chatter about the new content. One moment from the footage that is garnering tons of attention is Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)’s new haircut, which has earned him a new nickname: Mohawkeye. One hilarious theory that’s been floating around social media is that Clint’s hair is a result of his barber getting dusted in the Thanos snap.

Thanks to a post shared by u/Bananasthegorilla to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” we now have a visual of said theory.

“The real reason Hawkeye has that haircut…,” they joked.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, adding their own opinions and fun ideas to the mix.

“I’m probably in the minority, but I actually love the mohawk,” u/raamimaleks wrote.

“Hilarious. Even funnier is he turns into Ronin over a bad haircut. And l guess his family getting dusted too,” u/viewspodcast replied. (Clint has changed his codename from Hawkeye to Ronin and many believe it’s because his entire family was lost in The Decimation.)

While the hairstyle has sparked an amusing nickname, the overall reactions have been mixed. Some people love it and feel that Clint deserves to chage it up after the (probable) devastating loss of his family. Others think it’s a bit overdramatic.

Clint was featured prominently in the trailer, with lots of love being shared over his reunion with Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

How do you feel about Mohawkeye? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other 2019 MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on Julty 5th.

