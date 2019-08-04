Avengers: Endgame Fan Points Out the Tragic Acceptance of Death

The latest crossover epic from Marvel Studios finally brought the Infinity Saga to a close, as Avengers: Endgame served as a fitting end for some of the superhero who have been involved since the beginning. Two of the original heroes in the franchise, Iron Man and Black Widow, both saw their stories come to an end in the film, but their legacies will live on.

Throughout the course of Marvel Cinematic Universe, both Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark come to major realizations that results in them making the ultimate sacrifice, giving up their lives so that others could live and that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could prevail against Thanos. And one fan made a simple image compiling these realizations, showing how effective both Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. are in these moments. Take a look below.

Both sacrifices had a major impact on the events of Avengers: Endgame, as they were key in the victory against Thanos and saving everyone who was lost to the snap. But directors Joe and Anthony Russo make it clear that they think Black Widow’s leap on Vormir could be considered the most heroic moment so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“At the beginning of Endgame, she wants to bring it all back because she feels like it is the strongest emotional connection that she’s ever had in her life,” Russo says on the commentary track. “She’s presented with a choice, which is to give her own life to bring everyone else back and she does it Which [is] the single most heroic moment in the history of the Marvel Universe.”

And after Tony Stark acquired the Stones and snapped Thanos away, his impending loss had an immediate impact on everyone involved. Even Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, who was present to film the Iron Man death scene, mentioned how emotional it was to shoot the movie that day.

“It was interesting because when we shot that scene with Robert there was no real script, at all,” Holland says. “It was just Kevin Feige, the two Russo Brothers, myself, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, and Don Cheadle. They kind of brought us to set, they kind of told us what was going to happen, or what they wanted to happen, and then we sort of just improvised if I can remember correctly.

“So it was a really, really interesting way to shoot such a kind of pivotal scene of the movie, but it was a really emotional day and I mean looking back on it now it was maybe the craziest day I’ve ever had on set, you know? But it was really amazing and turned out to be a fantastic scene.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, and will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on August 13th.