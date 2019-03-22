‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Explains How Deadpool Can Join the MCU

Excitement among Marvel fans continues to mount in the wake of the Walt Disney Company’s purchase of 20th Century Fox and other assets, making it possible for the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to be integrated in the MCU. But with Avengers: Endgame being released soon, it seems unlikely that the big crossover movie will tease the debuts of these characters.

But one fan theory might have cracked the code on the best way to bring these characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it all has to do with the Merc’ With the Mouth. The best part is that the Deadpool movies would be embraced in the MCU continuity.

The Reddit user makes great points about the Deadpool films and how they could fit into the MCU seamlessly, which is one of the benefits of this character’s fourth-wall-breaking attributes.

A report from THR after the acquisition was finalized indicates that Deadpool will likely be the only franchise that remains from the 20th Century Fox line, while the X-Men and Fantastic Four will get reboots. Deadpool has seen a lot of success as an R-rated franchise, though Fox recently tested the waters with a PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger spoke at an investors meeting, indicating that it’s highly likely for the Ryan Reynolds franchise to continue after Disney’s purchase. Instead of releasing an R-rated superhero film, Deadpool will probably continue under the Fox label.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the other X-Men films in the franchise, especially with two films to be released this year. X-Men: Dark Phoenix is slated for June 6th, and The New Mutants is still set to come out on August 2nd. The latter movie is shrouded in uncertainty, with some chatter suggesting it could be released on a streaming platform instead of receiving a theatrical release.

We’ll see if Disney and Marvel Studios hint at their upcoming plans in their next movie when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

