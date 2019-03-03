‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Video Highlights Captain America’s Heartbreaking Journey

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters next month, so fans are taking the time to reminisce about their favorite characters’ journeys. Recently, a Marvel fan posted a video that chronicles Captain America/Steve Rogers’ time throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s making us a little weepy.

Shared by u/Geralt909 to the r/Marvel subreddit, a page created by fans that’s “dedicated to Marvel Comics, its publications and hundreds of characters,” this video edit is a reminder of the tough times the character has faced since his first appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger.

“In anticipation of Endgame, I made a video that highlights the tragedy of Captain America’s story Arc. Hope you guys like it!,” the original poster wrote.

If you’re a fan of Steve Rogers, there’s a good chance you just got kicked right in the feels.

As you can see, the video focuses a lot on Cap’s moment with Peggy Carter in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which happened when Scarlet Witch got inside the Avenger’s heads. The video goes on to show many sad points in the character’s journey from the death of Peggy to having to fight his friends and even the devastating losses that occurred from The Decimation in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Avengers: Endgame trailer proves that things aren’t getting any easier for Cap. Watching your friends turn to dust, including your lifelong best friend, has got to really change a man who lives to protect others. Considering things were already pretty tough for Cap after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame will probably show us the darkest version of the character yet.

Everyone is pretty certain Avengers: Endgame will be Evans’ last time playing the iconic superhero, especially since he posted his ominous goodbye tweet. However, fans are hoping he’ll get a happy ending. There are multiple fan theories floating around from tragic to bittersweet to hopeful, but you never really know with the wide world of Marvel.

What do you think about this heartbreaking Captain America tribute? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

