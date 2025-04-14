A Young Avenger Finally Makes Their Long-Awaited Return (But Which One Is It?)

One of the Young Avengers suits up again to help Captain America. The fan-favorite team always seems to find itself in the zeitgeist, especially when you consider how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been slowly sprinkling the characters throughout different projects. This most recently happened in Agatha All Along, which introduced one of Scarlet Witch’s twin boys, Wiccan. As fans wait for the Young Avengers to assemble again in the comics, they’ll have to settle for sparse appearances and team-ups, much like we have in Sam Wilson: Captain America #4. Elijah Bradley dons his Patriot gear once again to help Sam and his uncle take down an evil corporation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released the preview of Sam Wilson: Captain America #4 by Greg Pak, Evan Narcisse, Chris Campana, Jonas Trindade, Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, and VC’s Joe Caramagna. It begins with Eli Bradley being stood up by his uncle, Josiah X, for their weekly game of chess in the park. Josiah X misses three straight games, which causes Eli to become concerned. Eli sends text messages that go unanswered, and he even tries calling his grandmother and War Machine to see if they’ve heard from Josiah X.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Patriot finally gives his Young Avengers teammate, Wiccan, a call and asks if he can be teleported to Josiah X’s location. Patriot is teleported to Eaglestar’s floating state-of-the-art skydream facility, where he finds Josiah X, Captain America, and Falcon fighting for their lives against Eaglestar’s bioengineered War Angels. Eaglestar pretended that it wanted to help the disenfranchised, but instead took advantage of them. Sam Wilson decided he must bring the entire corporation down.

The preview ends with our heroes defeating the War Angels and regrouping to figure out their next move. Sam Wilson: Captain America came out just in time for Captain America: Brave New World, and previous issues featured an appearance by Red Hulk. Harrison Ford portrayed Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, aka Red Hulk, in Captain America: Brave New World, marking the MCU debut of the character.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

As for the Young Avengers reuniting in the comics, that appears to be on the back burner for now. Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski previously announced that the publisher was working on a new Young Avengers series for 2025, just in time for their 25th anniversary. “There have been two Young Avengers teams, but now we’re deciding which characters for natural story reasons are going to join the new Young Avengers team,” Cebulski said at Osaka Comic Con, naming founding members Iron Lad, Patriot, Hulkling, Wiccan, and Hawkeye as potential recruits.

But in a recent update posted to his Substack blog, original Young Avengers editor Tom Brevoort revealed that those plans have fallen through.

“Right this second, there isn’t any Young Avengers project on the horizon,” the Marvel Comics Executive Editor, SVP and X-Men Group Editor wrote in response to a question about the debut issue’s 20th anniversary (which published in February 2005 but is cover dated April 2005).

“We’ve had real difficulties in putting together another run on that series that might be able to stand up alongside the Allan [Heinberg]and Jim [Cheung]and Kieron [Gillen]and Jamie [McKelvie]ones — it’s a fairly high bar,” Brevoort added. “But maybe this will be the year that we get it together.”

What do you think about Patriot’s return in Sam Wilson: Captain America #4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!