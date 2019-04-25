Avengers: Endgame Fans Remember Movie's Best Moments as It Trends Two Years After Release

Avengers: Endgame was released well over two years ago. Yet now, in the year 2021, it is still a trending topic across social media platforms. At one point, the star-studded Marvel Studios flick was the highest-grossing film to ever hit the box office — and fans are remembering their favorite moments from the film.

Avengers endgame trending today? Well then let me remind you of who made Thanos shoot on his on army pic.twitter.com/ZDQHNDGuqS — Zero🏳‍🌈 | Loki era (@Wandasbeech) June 27, 2021

Sunday afternoon, one tweet went viral asking fans what movies they've seen at least 10 teams, and Endgame was a popular choice amongst those partaking in the trend. So much so, Endgame itself took the Trending Topic spot over from the viral tweet itself. Favorite moments, favorite character arcs, and the whole works — and we've gathered some of the best responses here.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.