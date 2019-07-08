Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth Says “Fat Thor” Taught Him What It’s Like to Be Pregnant

Avengers: Endgame introduced fans to an all-new Thor (Chris Hemsworth) look, one that was quite divisive with fans for some time after. Fat/Thicc Thor as Twitter calls him, or Bro Thor according to the team at Marvel, was a testament to the battle many suffer with mental health and the like — but that’s a story for another time. Regardless, over two months after the film hit theaters, Hemsworth is still being asked about the look and in one recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, the actor joked he now knows what it’s like to be pregnant.

“A very strange day at work, yeah,” Hemsworth says about wearing the Bro Thor prosthetics. “It weighed around 40kg so it was very heavy. It’s a silicon sort of prosthetic suit with a zip at the back, and at any moment people would come up and rub my stomach. I know how my wife feels now when she was pregnant!”

“I had weights in my wrist and my ankles to make me move differently, but I enjoyed the transformation and freedom to do whatever I wanted with the character,” he continued. “Especially playing him again and again, you get locked in to certain expectations. That kind of broke the mould completely and allowed me to swing for the fences.”

Thor ended up keeping the look throughout the entire film, even after he boarded The Benatar with the Guardians of the Galaxy to go explore the cosmos. While it has yet to be confirmed what the character’s future plans are, Hemsworth has gone on record saying he’d be down to appear in the Guardians threequel.

“I’d play that character [Thor] again. I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3],” Hemsworth said to CinemaBlend.

