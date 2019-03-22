‘Avengers: Endgame’ Figures Reveal Major Spoiler for Guardians of the Galaxy Member

Avengers: Endgame is already starting to be a presence in stores, as more and more promotional items and posters start to pop up. That also means toy aisles everywhere will have a variety of Endgame action figures to choose from, and as always a few spoilery items will be revealed thanks to those toys. So far Avengers: Endgame has been no different, giving new looks at Thanos and his slick new sword as well as the new Avengers suits, and this latest toy reveals a new look for Guardians of the Galaxy member Nebula.

Courtesy of mcucollector24 we have our first look at an Avengers: Endgame two-pack of figures that features Hawkeye and Black Widow. The pack gives us a new look at their new Avengers costumes (which actually look a bit cooler here than they do in the trailer), but it also shows that the two-pack will feature three swappable heads so you can really get 5 figures out of one two pack.

The three heads include Iron Man, Ant-Man, and Nebula, and it’s that last one that shows a different version than we’ve seen in the trailers or in Avengers: Infinity War. Nebula is sporting orange on the left side of her face, and since we know she’s made of many cybernetic parts it is probably an upgrade of sorts as opposed to just a color change.

The last time we saw she was stranded on Titan along with Tony Stark after Thanos’ finger snap got rid of the rest of her Guardians allies (Mantis, Drax, and Star-Lord) as well as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Now it’s her and Tony left, and the trailers suggest they do end up getting back to Earth, and can even be seen working on something together. Perhaps it is there that Nebula gets her facial upgrade, though we in no way know why or what it does. Perhaps she just likes orange, who knows right?

You can check out the figures in the image above.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

