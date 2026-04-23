New Sci-Fi Crossover will Combine Almost 100 Years of Franchise Lore

If there is one thing that the sci-fi genre loves it’s a crossover. When franchises collide, the result is exciting new stories, expanded lore, and unexpected adventures that thrill and challenge fans along the way. We’ve seen it countless times before in the movies and other media with the Alien and Predator franchises, but now the latter franchise is making another crossover leap on the pages of Marvel Comics and it’s a sci-fi collision that will bring together nearly a century of lore.

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Coming to Marvel Comics in July is Predator vs Planet of the Apes #1, the first issue of a five-issue limited series from Planet Hulk writer Greg Pak and X-Men Infinity Comic artist Alan Robinson. It’s a crossover that feels unlikely but already looks like the sci-fi story we didn’t know we needed, bringing together two legendary, groundbreaking franchises for one story.

Predator vs The Planet of the Apes is a First-Ever Crossover For the Two Sci-Fi Icons

When it hits comic shops on July 29th, Predator vs The Planet of the Apes #1 will mark the first time the Predator and The Planet of the Apes franchises have ever crossed over in any form of media and not only is the story alone something to get excited about, but the issue will feature some incredible variant covers as well. Stonehouse has the main cover, but fans can also choose from a foil variant cover by Ben Oliver, a variant by Skottie Young, a movie poster homage variant from Chris Campana, as s well as additional variants from Carlos Mango, Tim Seeley, and Stonehouse.

“I vividly remember watching the first Planet of the Apes movie on an old 13” black and white television in the early 1980s and having my mind TOTALLY BLOWN” Pak said in a statement. “So, I was thrilled when Marvel approached me to write Planet of the Apes comics — and then even MORE thrilled when they said it would be a Predator book as well!. Planet of the Apes and Predator are two of the most iconic sci-fi series of time — I’d be thrilled to work on EITHER of them. But both of them together? Just incredible. Both series do so much wild worldbuilding, grapple with a deeply organic and compelling kind of sci-fi and take on massive and eternally relevant themes of violence and war. Both also absolutely GO THERE, taking huge risks and leaps all the time. I can’t wait to show what we’re cooking up with Alan Robinson and the rest of the creative team.”

Here’s what you can expect from Predator vs. The Planet of the Apes: Worlds collide when a deadly Yautja crash-lands on the legendary Planet of the Apes! After a rescue mission gone wrong, astronaut Arch finds herself embedded in a hostile ape society where humans are subservient. But the hunters soon become the hunted when the apes find themselves being stalked by Predators! A three-way war is about to erupt between humans, apes, and Yautja — who will reign supreme?!

You Won’t Have to Wait Until July to Get a Glimpse of The Ultimate Sci-Fi Crossover

While the first issue of the upcoming series doesn’t hit shops until July, fans also won’t have to wait quite that long to get a taste of what is set to be the ultimate sci-fi crossover. There’ll be an exclusive prelude story in Alien, Predator & Planet of the Apes CGD 2026 #1 being offered for Comics Giveaway Day on May 2nd.

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