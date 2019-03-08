‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Finished Editing

With just a few weeks to go until Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters, the biggest event film in cinematic history has officially been completed. Editing is done, the movie is locked, and only a couple of small steps remain until the film is ready for audiences around the world.

Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo posted a photo on Twitter Friday morning, revealing that it was the last day of editorial work on the movie. The image showed a sundae bar that has been set up for the team to enjoy, and it seems as though that’s tradition for the brothers and their editorial staff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Last day of editorial Sundae Bar,” the Russo Brothers wrote in the tweet. “Picture is locked…”

Last day of editorial Sundae Bar. Picture is locked… pic.twitter.com/IzC1txDrii — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 8, 2019

So all of the work that has gone into Avengers: Endgame is finally over. No more reshoots; no more late nights in the edit bay. The picture is locked, which means that everything you will see on the screen is now in order. There aren’t going to be any more changes on that front. However, there could still be some work on the movie from an audio standpoint.

Now that the visual film have been completed, the audio will need to be given a final mix, if that hasn’t been done already. There’s also a chance that the final score and some sound effects still need to be tweaked or added in. Other than that, things are ready to go, and we’re almost at the finish line.

Just like with Avengers: Infinity War, there probably won’t be many early press screenings for Endgame in order to ensure that all of the film’s spoilers stay hidden from the public. Some will pop up around the time of the movie’s world premiere, but that likely won’t arrive until a week or two before its wide release.

Take a deep breath, Avengers: Endgame is almost here. Just a few more weeks.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a huge Captain Marvel discussion, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!