Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones Face Off on SNL’s Family Feud

The Battle of Winterfell has nothing on The Feud. #SNL #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/HwYpB6BFj3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

Saturday Night Live is finally back with new episodes and prior to Adam Sandler taking the stage at 30 Rock in his hosting debut, the show kicked off with a bang. With Kenan Thompson reprising his role as Steve Harvey, various SNL cast members played characters from both Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones as the teams faced each other in the show’s version of Family Feud.

On the Avengers: Endgame side Alex Moffat played Thor and Beck Bennet was decked out in Thanos makeup while Ego Nwodim played Okoye and Leslie Jones played a Groot that said nothing but “Bitch, I’m Groot.” For the Game of Thrones team, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, and Katie McKinnon played Bran Stark, the Red Woman, Tormund, and Brienne, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to rave about the opening segment, especially after last weekend featured both the box office debut of Endgame and the massive Battle of Winterfell on Game of Thrones.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!