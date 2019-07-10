Tom Brady Poses With Tony’s Nanotech Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame

Tom Brady has an idea for the next season of NFL football. He is going to wear the nanotech gauntlet made by Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame complete with all six of the Infinity Stones. He is so serious about this that he took to Twitter ahead of the upcoming NFL pre-season to share a photo of himself with the Iron Man version of the Infinity Gauntlet. UPDATE: Hasbro’s upcoming Nano Gauntlet Electronic Fist to be more precise.

“Think I’m gonna try a glove on my throwing hand this year,” Brady wrote in a tweet. Yes, he’s joking, but it’s still fun to see professional athletes and celebrities having a good time with iconic props from Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios which are influencing all of pop culture.

Check out the tweet from Brady below…

Think I’m gonna try a glove on my throwing hand this year 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gCrB20KTIW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 8, 2019

Many of Brady’s fans responded to the tweet with photoshopped version of the New England Patriots quarterback wearing a version of the Infinity Gauntlet with his six Super Bowl rings in the places where the Infinity Stones would go.

Some have gone as far as remixing photos to outright put Brady in the place of Thanos.

Check out the tweet below, in response to Brady’s tweet, for example.

There’s no doubt Brady is one of the best passers in NFL history. With six Super Bowl victories under his belt in nine appearances, few teams have defeated him. Most recently, he lost a Super Bowl game to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady did bounce back from the tough loss in true Iron Man fashion to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

Like all great players and heroes, Brady might be nearing the end of his NFL career just as Robert Downey Jr. wrapped up his Iron Man run with Avengers: Endgame.

“Tony’s dead, you know?” Avengers: Endgame Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “That’s it for Robert. He’s done.”

What is your favorite instance of NFL players incorporating props or designs from Marvel or DC Comics?

