‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests an Unexpected Character Will Save Everyone

The latest Marvel fan theory suggests that an overlooked character will have a key role to play in Avengers: Endgame.

Most fans agree that Ant-Man will be vital to the Avengers’ efforts to defeat Thanos. Most theories also assume that time travel is involved, based on comments from actors and photos from the film’s set.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Janet Van Dyne confirms the existence of phenomena called time vortexes within the Quantum Realm. The prevailing theory is that Ant-Man leads the Avengers into the Quantum Realm. There, they use one of these time vortexes to travel back into the past.

But how does Scott Lang know to do this? Yes, Janet is speaking to Scott when she says the words “time vortex,” but that alone isn’t much to go on. Reddit user JoshandMarietheorizes that Scott will get the information he needs from Ghost, the antagonist of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The Reddit user notes that there are other sources that Scott could turn to for information. Bill Foster teaches a class on the Quantum Realm and its possibilities, but his classes are all based on theory. Ghost’s unfortunate state in Ant-Man and the Wasp means she has practical knowledge of these things. If Thanos’ snap took away Foster, the man who raised her, that could motivate Ghost to seek out Scott.

“She doesn’t need a big role with lots of screen time, but she should have an important role none the less,” the Reddit post says. “She is (probably) not snapped away and could help AntMan along the way (can she even get snapped away? Is the considered part of this universe if she keeps going in and out?). If AntMan needed a go-to for quantum realm questions, she would be the one to ask. But more importantly, She’d also know where the van is and could track it down– possibly even go inside the quantum realm using the tech.”

Ant-Man finds himself stranded in the Quantum Realm after the snapp occurred, as seen in the stinger to Ant-Man and the Wasp. It is possible that Scott stumbles upon a time vortex and escapes the Quantum Realm that way. If Marvel does decide to give him a guide, Ghost would serve the role well.

