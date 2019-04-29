Avengers: Endgame Includes an Awesome Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo You May Not Have Noticed

After waiting what felt like forever for the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to arrive in theaters, Avengers: Endgame certainly did just that, breaking hordes of records in its massive box office debut this weekend. Not only did the movie bring prominence back to the box office in a year where it’s been down significantly, but it also brought back the beloved characters that were lost in Thanos’ snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Some of these returns were expected, but some were a pretty substantial surprise if you noticed them, including this one Guardians of the Galaxy cameo that hardly anyone noticed.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame! Continue reading at your own risk…

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, when Sam Wilson delivered is very best “On your left,” all of the snapped characters began appearing through portals from Doctor Strange and the other sorcerers. These portals started getting bigger, and massive armies stepped through from different individual Marvel franchises. The Wakandans marched, as did the sorcerers, Asgardians, and even the Ravagers. Its in this moment where you can see a character you never thought would appear in Endgame: Howard the Duck.

He’s hard to spot, but Howard the Duck is lined up amongst the rest of the Ravagers when they march on Thanos. If you watch the movie again, start paying close attention when Wasp shows up on screen for the first time. Look to Wasp’s right and you’ll see a blue alien. Just in front of/below that alien is Howard, ready to do his part to save the universe.

It’s also worth noting that Kraglin should be in this scene somewhere, though we haven’t found him just yet. In the credits, Sean Gunn is listed as playing both Rocket’s motion-capture as well as Kraglin.

While Howard the Duck was a surprise for fans, the Russo Brothers have wanted to include him for a while. He was initially supposed to have a small role in Avengers: Infinity War last year.

“Howard the Duck was in one draft of the script,” Anthony Russo said last year. “Howard the Duck actually had a really good scene … we were going to cameo with [The Hangover and Community star] Ken Jeong, with Howard the Duck. That was a much-beloved scene by us but it just didn’t end up fitting at all.”

Did you catch the Howard the Duck cameo in Avengers: Endgame? What was your favorite cameo in the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

