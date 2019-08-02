Gwen Stacy Easter Egg Spotted in Avengers: Endgame

There were an incredible amount of Marvel characters packed into the three hour runtime of Avengers: Endgame. From mainstays like Iron Man and Captain America, to MCU throwbacks like Frigga and Alexander Pierce, it seemed like just about everyone you could think of had a role in this movie. Perhaps there was even a reference to one Gwen Stacy, the beloved Spider-Man character who stole scene after scene in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

To be clear, there was no outright mention of Gwen Stacy in Endgame. There wasn’t an obvious inclusion of her at any point nor was she hidden somewhere in the credits. The potential introduction of Gwen Stacy is simply an Easter egg, but if it is a nod to her, it’s very clever.

On Thursday, a Reddit user posted a screenshot from the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, where many of the blipped characters are seen getting back to their lives. Peter Parker walks into the halls of his high school where he reunites with his best friend after all of the chaos surrounding Thanos and the Avengers. The Gwen Stacy nod appears as Peter and Ned embrace and it’s hard to unsee once you notice it.

Take a look:

The girl on the left side of the screen has blonde hair and is wearing a black, spider web-printed skirt with a pink backpack. Black webs, blonde hair, and the color pink are all trademark pieces of Gwen Stacy’s style, particularly after she becomes Spider-Gwen in the comics.

Could this actually be Gwen Stacy in the scene? It’s possible, considering she’s at the same school as Peter and Ned, but it’s not exactly likely. Gwen will be a major character if and when she’s introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given how popular she’s become in recent years. Along with Miles Morales, Gwen is one of the most recognizable and bankable young members of the extended Spider-Family.

Still, this is at the very least a great homage to a great character from the folks in the costume department, and it’s definitely one that all fans of Spider-Man comics will appreciate.

Did you notice the Gwen Stacy Easter egg when watching Avengers: Endgame? Do you think we’ll see Spider-Gwen in the MCU any time soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

