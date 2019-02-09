‘Avengers: Endgame’: Hawkeye Takes the Spotlight in Epic Fan Poster

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is the glue that holds the Avengers together. The tough, gritty Iowan has been through thick and thin with his comrades and now, the archer is finally getting his much-needed time in the spotlight.

Digital artist @UltraRaw26 shared a character poster featuring Barton in his new Ronin get-up and it’s about as on-point as you’d expect.

Barton’s been absent since the events of Captain America: Civil War and fans have been chomping at the bit to see their boy Clint back in action. Though he was left out of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previously teased big storylines for the character on the horizon.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said. “But ‘the guy with the bow and arrow jokes,’ right? There are a lot of ‘guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

