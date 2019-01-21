‘Avengers: Endgame’: Hawkeye’s Ronin Costume May Hint at His Family’s Fate

New photos of Avengers: Endgame toys have revealed the first look at Clint Barton’s Ronin mask in the movie. The mask resembles the mask of another version of Hawkeye. That resemblance may hint at the fate of Clint Barton’s family.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will remember that Clint Barton is unique among his fellow Avengers in that he has a family. His wife and children are kept hidden by SHIELD.

While the main version of Hawkeye in Marvel Comics does not have a family, Ultimate Hawkeye is another story. He’s the Clint Barton of Earth-1610, the Ultimates Marvel Universe that was a major publishing project for Marvel Comics for 15 years, running from 2000 until the universe was destroyed in 2015. Ultimate Hawkeye was a member of the Ultimates, which was the Ultimate Marvel Universe’s version of the Avengers. The Ultimates series heavily inspired many aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Like the MCU Hawkeye, Ultimate Hawkeye had an off-the-grid family. However, when Ultimate Black Widow betrayed the Ultimates to the international villain group called the Liberators, Clint Barton’s family was found and slaughtered.

Following that event, Ultimate Hawkeye developed a deathwish. He began wearing a mask similar to the one that Clint is wearing in Avengers: Endgame, though the Ultimate Hawkeye mask also had a bullseye on its forehead and goggles.

But this may be a new hint that Avengers: Endgame will blend the story of Ultimate Hawkeye further with elements of Marvel-616’s Hawkeye becoming Ronin. The resemblance to Ultimate Hawkeye may be a clue that MCU Hawkeye also lost his family, likely thanks to Thanos’ snap. This follows the Ultimate Hawkeye story but also allows the film to integrate Hawkeye’s Ronin story to make the transformation more complete.

The Clint Barton from Marvel’s main Earth-616 universe became Ronin after a surreal and traumatic experience. He was killed by the Scarlet Witch during the events of Avengers Disassembled and then resurrected as a side effect of the events of House of M. When he returned, he was uncomfortable going back to his previous persona and so became Ronin instead. He fought alongside Luke Cage’s Secret Avengers as Ronin until the Superhero Registration Act was revoked and Norman Osborn’s “Dark Reign” was over. The loss of MCU Hawkeye’s family seems likely to trigger a similar transformation.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th;

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.