Finally, We Now Have the Hawkeye Supercut We Deserve

If you’re like the rest of the Marvel fandom, you are probably having a hard time waiting over two years for Hawkeye to finally hit Disney+. Luckily for fans of the most important Avengers, a new supercut has surfaced that will allow you to whet your appetite — at least momentarily. Courtesy of YouTuber Evelyn Jackson, the supercut features some of Hawkeye’s (Jeremy Renner) most important moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The best part of it all? The action is set to Renner’s catchy “Main Attraction” single released earlier this month.

Since being released earlier in the week, Jackson’s clip is on the verge of going viral with over 160,000 views of this writing. Shortly before the single was released, Renner sat down with Billboard to talk about his foray into music.

“Music is a wonderful personal form of expression to me, [initially] never to be shared,” Renner said. “It’s just something that I can sit at the piano and accompany myself and it’s immediate. I don’t need a camera, I don’t need a script.”

Though we now know Hawkeye will feature Kate Bishop — who has yet to be cast — exact details remain scarce. Renner teased the property earlier this year.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said during a recent convention appearance. “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

“There are some things I can talk about and some things I can’t, still,” Renner said of his post-Endgame MCU future.

