Avengers: Endgame Fan Syncs Up Movie’s Biggest Moments with “Holding Out for a Hero”

Nearly a full six months after its release, fans are still poring over Avengers: Endgame. One such fan has taken the movie’s best moments, interlaced them with some select bits and pieces from Avengers: Infinity War, and set it to a catchy tune for the ultimate viewing experience. Much like that super-viral Thor: Ragnarok video that’s made its rounds online, this fan edit is set to Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero,” a song that won’t get out of your head any time soon. Cut together by YouTube channel SaxPunch Video Edits, the two-minute video can be seen in its entirety above.

Between Infinity War and Endgame, the two films grossed nearly $5 billion worldwide for Marvel Studios and its parent company in Disney. Endgame is the highest-grossing film of all time ($2.78b) not considering inflation while Infinity War is fifth on the all-time charts with $2.05b. According to director Anthony Russo, the two movies were about seeing the reaction of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after they fell to their worst points.

“We wanted to challenge that character in ways where we could really see his cracks and really find his vulnerability,” Russo continued. “And while, certainly, his superpowers, his moral fortitude and his ability to be very simple to his principles, dedicated to his principles, we wanted to find a way to get past that with the character [and] take that character into areas where he can’t find easy answers. So I think that was really what it was — the degree to which we could continue to explore this character’s very complex humanity and vulnerability, relatability to all of us. And I think that’s a great joy, and I think you will see that very, very much in Endgame as well.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold.

