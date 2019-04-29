How Do the Avengers Undo the Snap in Endgame?

Let’s get this out of the way right out of the gates: this post contains massive spoilers of Avengers: Endgame. Proceed with caution if you haven’t seen the movie!

In the opening moments of Avengers: Endgame, we find out that Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed the Infinity Stones after he accomplished what he sat out to do. Furious, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) lopped off the Mad Titan’s head, forcing the team to come up with a way to travel back through time.

Fast forward five years and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and crew have found out a way to manipulate the Quantum Realm in order to travel back in time. With the power at their hands, the group decides to go on a heist through time, stealing the stones before Thanos has a chance to.

They break up into teams and start the heist, with Stark, Banner, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) going to New York to get the Space, Mind, and Time Stones. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) go to Vormir for the Soul Stone while James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) team-up and go to Morag for the Power Stone. That leaves Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) to travel to Asgard during the events of Thor: The Dark World, to remove the Aether/Reality Stone from Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

Through the magic of time and some bumps in the road — like Stark and Rogers having to go back even further in time for the Space Stone — the Avengers are able to assemble a Stark-built version of the Infinity Gauntlet. Banner, now Professor Hulk, volunteers to wield the Gauntlet and he snaps, undoing The Snap and resurrecting those dusted away in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

How did you think the Avengers were going to beat Thanos? Did you ever guess it’d involved time travel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

