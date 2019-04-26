Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers Fans No Longer Have to Live with Fear of Him Spoiling Endgame

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is now playing almost everywhere, allowing Marvel fans a sigh of relief it can no longer be spoiled by Hulk star Mark Ruffalo.

“Now that #AvengersEndgame is out in the world, you all can finally live without the fear of me spoiling it,” Ruffalo tweeted Friday. In the video tweeted by Ruffalo, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson can be heard congratulating Ruffalo: “You didn’t spoil it! I’m so happy for you!”

Now that #AvengersEndgame is out in the world, you all can finally live without the fear of me spoiling it 🙈@brielarson @RobertDowneyJr @TessaThompson_x @Renner4Real pic.twitter.com/qBJL7lTkfZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 26, 2019

Ruffalo did let slip a significant spoiler regarding a character’s fate when participating in a joint interview with E! and co-stars Chris Evans and Karen Gillan, but didn’t repeat his Infinity War faux pas in which he gave away that film’s surprise ending.

Because Ruffalo is the unanimous pick for the Marvel star most likely to accidentally reveal spoilers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran was given a fake script by directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

“I got a script, but it was a dummy,” said during the Endgame world premiere in Los Angeles. “There were scenes in there that I thought we were shooting that nobody ever shot.”

When explaining the guarded and highly secretive process around their two-part Avengers films — and their running gag of “firing” Ruffalo on Twitter after he dished censored Endgame secrets on The Tonight Show — the directors said it was not only to conceal the films’ biggest spoilers, but to prevent their stars from feeling immense pressure around accidentally giving secrets away.

“It is very difficult when your job is to sort of personalize these stories, personalize these characters, and sort of bring all your creative, collaborative energy to a process that lasts many, many months — sometimes more than a year — it’s a big part of your life,” Anthony Russo said in December.

“So it’s very hard not to talk about this stuff, because you live with it for so long and you live with it so deeply. We have developed a process where you take pressure off of people by letting them know less. It’s less responsibility they have to edit themselves, so we’ve developed an elaborate process by which we try to only let people know what they absolutely need to know. And it makes a little bit easier for them to edit themselves.”

